Noble (NE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Noble (NYSE:NE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Noble to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $281.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. On average, analysts expect Noble to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noble stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Noble has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

