New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $865.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,040,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,903,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 622,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,708. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

