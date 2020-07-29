Square (SQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Square to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Square to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,923. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.