Square (SQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Square to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Square to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,923. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Earnings History for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MGIC Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
MGIC Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Rent-A-Center Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Rent-A-Center Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Noble Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Noble Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
New Mountain Finance Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
New Mountain Finance Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Square Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Square Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Hersha Hospitality Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Hersha Hospitality Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report