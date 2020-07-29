Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HT stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $187.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,422 shares of company stock worth $477,175 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

