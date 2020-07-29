Metlife (MET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Metlife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Metlife to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metlife to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Earnings History for Metlife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MGIC Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
MGIC Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Rent-A-Center Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Rent-A-Center Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Noble Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Noble Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
New Mountain Finance Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
New Mountain Finance Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Square Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Square Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Hersha Hospitality Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Hersha Hospitality Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report