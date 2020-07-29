Metlife (MET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metlife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Metlife to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metlife to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

