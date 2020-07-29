Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $144.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.