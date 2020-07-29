Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENBL opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Earnings History for Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MGIC Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
MGIC Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Rent-A-Center Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Rent-A-Center Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Noble Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Noble Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
New Mountain Finance Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
New Mountain Finance Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Square Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Square Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Hersha Hospitality Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Hersha Hospitality Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report