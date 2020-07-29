Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENBL opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

