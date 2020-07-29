3D Systems (DDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.