Chevron (CVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CVX opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
