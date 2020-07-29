CVS Health (CVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.04-7.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.04-7.17 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.