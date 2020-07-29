Carvana (CVNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.