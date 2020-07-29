Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.58-4.73 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.58-4.73 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.