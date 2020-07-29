Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 4.58-4.73 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.58-4.73 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ATO stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.