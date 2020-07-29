Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Trading 13.2% Higher

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)’s share price traded up 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

