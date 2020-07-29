Sprout Social (SPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at -0.15–0.14 EPS and its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at -0.55–0.5 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

SPT stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,885 in the last 90 days.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

3D Systems Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
3D Systems Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Chevron Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Chevron Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
CVS Health Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
CVS Health Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Carvana Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Carvana Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Atmos Energy to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Atmos Energy to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Fluidra Trading 13.2% Higher
Fluidra Trading 13.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report