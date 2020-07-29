Sprout Social (SPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.15–0.14 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.55–0.5 EPS.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

SPT stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,885 in the last 90 days.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

