Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Trading 13.3% Higher

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 31,185 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

Halo Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSLFF)

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

