Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72, 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

