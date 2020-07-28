Loop Capital Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

