Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

INTC opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

