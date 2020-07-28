Creative Planning Increases Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Creative Planning increased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $90.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.