Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,249,000 after acquiring an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after purchasing an additional 724,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,714,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

