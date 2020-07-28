Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $75.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

