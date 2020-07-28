Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $75.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Camden Property Trust Shares Bought by Strs Ohio
Camden Property Trust Shares Bought by Strs Ohio
Colgate-Palmolive Receives $75.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Colgate-Palmolive Receives $75.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 91 Intuit Inc.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 91 Intuit Inc.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Intel Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein
Intel Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,252 Charles Schwab Co.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,252 Charles Schwab Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report