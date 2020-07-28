Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,238,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,381,000 after purchasing an additional 148,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.2% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,410,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after buying an additional 452,100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

