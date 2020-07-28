Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

