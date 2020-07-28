Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $187,122,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 19,224.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after buying an additional 2,025,832 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after acquiring an additional 526,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

