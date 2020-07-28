Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,863 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $68,087,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after buying an additional 357,272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 364,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after buying an additional 293,345 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.