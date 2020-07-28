Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in International Paper by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 176,056 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

IP stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

