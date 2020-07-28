First Trust Advisors LP Has $32.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of American Water Works worth $32,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after buying an additional 144,328 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,085,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

