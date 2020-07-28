Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after acquiring an additional 780,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,050,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

