Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 782.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 115.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

