Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $35,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

