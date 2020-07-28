First Trust Advisors LP Has $30.77 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $30,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,362.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 59,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

