Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 24,687 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

In related news, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $652,146.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHTH. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

