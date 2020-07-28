Strs Ohio Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.24% of FLIR Systems worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

