Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Concho Resources worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 726.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 333.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CXO opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.52.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

