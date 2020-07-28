2,905 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

