4,782 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,513,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of OTIS opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

