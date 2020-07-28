Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 59,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in BP by 555.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.