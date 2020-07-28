Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 166.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,034,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

