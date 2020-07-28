SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eHealth worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Several research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $174.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

In related news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EHTH opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

