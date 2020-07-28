$0.40 EPS Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.23. Southwest Gas posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 77.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.