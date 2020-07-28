First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 715,611 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 523.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,611 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 328,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

