Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,259 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.