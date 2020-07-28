Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.8% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $18,241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Copart by 432.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens cut their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

CPRT stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

