Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $27,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $257,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $36,706,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 616,500 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

