Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $50,681,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alteryx by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $56,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.