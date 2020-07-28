First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,821,875 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,821,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Fidelity National Financial worth $28,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

