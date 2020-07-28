Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,846.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,291.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Rowe lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

