EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,771 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

