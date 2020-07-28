Strs Ohio Has $11.51 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of CoreSite Realty worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.97.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

