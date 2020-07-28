Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 655.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 140,486 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,980 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 62.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,436,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.3% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

